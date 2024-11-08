Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Friday morning.
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan are behind some of this year’s biggest chart-topping albums, so it’s possible some or all of these women will be named in multiple categories when the Recording Academy announces the nominations at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Winners will be revealed at the event in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.
See below for a list of several top categories. A full list of nominations in all 94 categories can be found here.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST ROCK ALBUM
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
BEST R&B ALBUM
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
