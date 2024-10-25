Phil Lesh, founding member and bassist for Grateful Dead, has died

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of iconic rock band Grateful Dead, has died. He was reportedly 84.

The news was announced on Lesh’s verified Instagram on Friday, which said he died “peacefully” on Friday morning.

“He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love,” the announcement on social media read. “We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for the Grateful Dead. No cause of death was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

