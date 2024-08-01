MrBeast, YouTube star, acknowledges past use of ‘inappropriate language’ as resurfaced clips stir controversy

By Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — MrBeast, the incredibly popular YouTuber with a nice-guy reputation, is facing scrutiny for resurfaced racist comments he made years ago online.

In a video reportedly filmed around 2017 that recirculated over the weekend, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, 26, is seen responding to a viewer who commented about “selling” Black people.

“The most I would pay is probably 300,” Donaldson says in response.

In the clips, Donaldson also repeats a homophobic slur from a commenter and instructs other viewers to stop using the N-word in their chat.

A spokesperson for MrBeast acknowledged the star used “inappropriate language” in his humor.

“When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny,” a spokesperson for Donaldson told CNN in a statement. “Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language.”

“After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

MrBeast is the most-followed YouTube channel on the platform, with more than 300 million subscribers. His videos – some featuring competitions and stunts, others focused on philanthropic work – typically surpass more than 100 million views. In March, he announced a collaboration with Prime Video to produce “Beast Games.” The competition series is billed as the “largest game show in history,” and is set to feature over 1,000 contestants and $5 million in prize money.

CNN has reached out to Prime Video for comment. The series is currently in production, according to IMDb, which is owned by Amazon.

