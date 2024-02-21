Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper and dozens of filmmakers acquire historic Los Angeles movie theater

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — In an effort to keep the movie theater industry alive – beyond creating many films we know and love – some of Hollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers are the proud new owners of an historic movie theater in Los Angeles.

Led by “Juno” and “Ghostbusters” director Jason Reitman, a coalition of 35 filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Chloé Zhao and Christopher Nolan have acquired the Village Theater, a 93-year-old landmark located in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood.

The coalition’s mission, according to a news release sent to CNN on Wednesday, is to “preserve the architectural gem and create a cultural landmark dedicated to the beloved experience of movie going.”

Spielberg said in a statement on Wednesday that he has vivid memories of seeing movies at the Village Theater. “I am excited to be part of this group that is intent on restoring Westwood to its glory years as a film-going cultural institution,” he added.

Judd Apatow, Damien Chazelle, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarón, Todd Phillips, Emma Thomas, Denis Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro, James Gunn and Alexander Payne, among others, are also part of Reitman’s coalition of theater investors.

Reitman has a personal connection to the Village Theater, recalling in a statement that he was inspired to jump on this opportunity having held a number of his movies’ premieres at the theater, including “Juno,” “Up In the Air” and the recent “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

When the Village Theater went on the market, Reitman said, “I immediately made an offer and hoped my fellow directors would join me on this adventure. We take this stewardship very seriously and hope to offer a true community for anyone who loves the movies.”

Under its new starry ownership, the Village Theater will showcase both first-run and previously released classics that will be shown on the theater’s standard and large-scale screens. Inside, the filmmakers will also showcase props, wardrobe and film prints from their personal collections.

The Village Theater has been a Los Angeles staple since the 1930s and continues to host some of Hollywood’s buzziest movie premieres.

