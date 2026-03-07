Skip to Content
“A Small Family Business” is full of laughs at the Garvin Theatre

"A Smal Family Business" now playing at Garvin Theatre on SBCC campus
March 7, 2026 11:15 pm
Published 9:32 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) "A Small Family Business" opened this week at the Garvin Theatre on the Santa Barbara City College campus.

The opening scenes had audience members laughing out loud. 

"A Small Family Business" is  directed by Katie Laris.

The social satire was written by prolific playwright Alan Ayckbourn.

It centers around a furniture company and corporate shenanigans.

Season ticket holders will recognize some familiar faces in the cast.

Anikka Abbott plays "Poppy."

"The best thing about this show is that every character has a huge arch from the beginning to the end so you get to seetheir deterioration throughout and it is unexpected the way it goes," said Abbott.

Paul Canter plays Poppy's husband Jack McCracken.

"It is hilarious and the arch of my character is so far, he starts with so much integrity that he has a long way to fall and that just makes all the funnier," said Canter.

The Theatre Group at the Santa Barbara City College is presenting the show.  

" A Small Family Business" has a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday and runs through March 21.

For ticket information visit https://www.theatregroupsbcc.com 

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

