Public Safety Concerns Closes Historic Fremont Theater Until Further Notice

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The historic Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo will remain closed until further notice due to public safety concerns.

The City of San Luis Obispo said it has suspended the building’s Certificate of Occupancy, effective immediately so that an engineer can determine if the theater's marquee sign is not a hazard and a risk to public safety.

A powerful storm last month damaged the theater's iconic sign, causing a portion of the structure to fall onto the ground.

In a release, the city said its staff "met with the property owner, who conveyed new information based on additional limited observation indicating that the structural integrity of the sign structure cannot be confirmed at this time."

The released added, "Out of an abundance of caution and in order to ensure the safety of the public, the City suspended the Certificate of Occupancy for the building."

The closure has forced the popular venue to already postpone two scheduled events, Carlos Mencia on Friday night, and Emo World Tour on Saturday night.

While the Fremont Theater remained closed, nearby businesses, including Buona Tavola, Shin's Sushi and The Bridge Café are open to the public.

In addition, the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse, which is located across the street, and San Luis Obispo County Government Center next door will also remain open during normal business hours.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.