Gil Rosas performs benefit concert for Center for Successful Aging in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Pianist Gil Rosas performed an encore show full of romantic songs on the day after Valentine's Day.

Fans filled the Marjorie Luke Theatre to enjoy Rosas show called "Everything's Coming up Rosas!."

The produced by Rod Lathim also included classical favorites.

Rosas turns 90 on February 24, so the performance was like a birthday celebration.

He is at home behind a grand piano and said learning Chopin keeps his skills sharp.

Rosas was just 17 when he become one of the first staff members at KEYT-TV in the early 1950s.

He played on live broadcasts and has made a living playing piano ever since.

The concert served as a fundraiser for the Center on Successful Aging.

Gary Linker, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, is the clinical director of the nonprofit.

"We work with low income seniors who have a variety of needs with several programs," said Linker, " senior pier counseling, we have a help line, we have a program to assist people in their homes and we have our successful aging newspaper."

The motto of the Center for Successful Aging is "Ending Loneliness, Building Community."

For more information visit, https://cbbsb.org