Gil Rosas to Perform Encore Benefit Concert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Local musical treasure Gil Rosas has an encore performance coming up on Sunday.

Rosas goes way back with KEYT.

He was on our set in the black and white days.

And at almost 90 years old he is still playing the piano.

Rosas show is entitled "Everything is Coming up Roses."

It takes place at the Marjorie Luke Theater on Sunday , Feb 15, 2026 at 3 p.m.

The concert will be full of love songs.

It is a benefit for the Center for Successful Aging.

Tickets range from $28-$45.

They are available at the door and online at https://csasb.org/Concerts