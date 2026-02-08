Skip to Content
Entertainment

Gil Rosas to Perform Encore Benefit Concert

Contributed
By
Published 9:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Local musical treasure Gil Rosas has an encore performance coming up on Sunday.

Rosas goes way back with KEYT.

He was on our set in the black and white days.

And at almost 90 years old he is still playing the piano.

Rosas show is entitled "Everything is Coming up Roses."

It takes place at the Marjorie Luke Theater on Sunday , Feb 15, 2026 at 3 p.m.

The concert will be full of love songs.

It is a benefit for the Center for Successful Aging.

Tickets range from $28-$45.

They are available at the door and online at https://csasb.org/Concerts

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.