Michael McDonald takes part in Grace Fisher Foundation’s Winter Music Showcase

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Grace Fisher Foundation held its Winter Music Showcase at the Granada Theatre on Sunday.

The show has grown into the larger venue and this year Michael McDonald joined he show.



"We're here at the Granada for the Winter Music Showcase. This is our 8th annual event, Grace puts on. She and her family produced this show in its entirety, and it's basically a showcase for holiday, events and all the proceeds go to our inclusive arts clubhouse and free arts programing for people of all abilities," said Jana Brody of the Grace Fisher Foundation

Debbie Fisher' Grace's mother, described It as a variety show.

"This is a really complicated and complex show and the Granada has just been rocking it like, a lot of shifts, a lot of different, moving parts," said Fisher.

Grace Fisher helped compose some of the music.

She also shared her artwork.

For more information visit the https://gracefisherfoundation.org