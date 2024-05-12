“Mean Girls Jr.” cast makes history at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-It is spring musical season and "Mean Girls Jr." is playing at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura.

Director Patti Strickland said 2008 graduate Linnea Fechtner, M.D. helped pick up the tab for the rights to the popular show.

She shares her story in the program.

Strickland also said the cast made history by putting on the first musical in the drama department's new theater that used to be the school library.

Many of the cast members have never been in a performing arts production.

The show at the home of the Seraphs runs through Sunday, May 19, has been selling out.

For ticket information visit Saint Bonaventure High School's Drama Department on social media.