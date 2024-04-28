Pixar Fest 2024 is underway at Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Beloved classic characters join up with new favorite friends for fun adventures during Pixar Fest 2024 at Disneyland Resort.

The return of Pixar Fest is a celebration of friends and beyond.

The daytime parade "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration debuted at Disney California Adventure Park.

The parade features almost 70 dancers along with eight floats featuring over two dozen characters from Pixar Animation Studios films.

The parade is highlighting some of the newer Pixar films like "Turning Red," "Soul," and "Luca."

The last float features characters from iconic Pixar films including "Toy Story," "Coco," "Monsters, Inc," and "The Incredibles."

Over at Disneyland "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" returns with new elements.

Through projections, pyrotechnics and most nights fireworks, this returning favorite will light up several locations at the park.

Memorable Pixar characters soar above Sleeping Beauty Castle, they appear on buildings along Main Street U.S.A. plus they can be see on water screens of the Rivers of America and the facade of "it's a small world."

Set to music this performance takes guests on an emotional journey of friendship.

Some other highlights of Pixar Fest 2024 include the new Pixar Pals Playtime Party, Club Pixar at night as well as themed menu items throughout Disneyland California Adventure Park.

Pixar Fest 2024 runs through August 4.

For more information visit Disneyland.com