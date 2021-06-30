Elings Park to host reggae concert as California continues to welcome back more events

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Events are coming back now that California is open again.

A full-scale open air show featuring reggae star Pato Banton is set for this Friday night at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

The opening act will be Santa Barbara's Cornerstone Band followed by Antoinette Rootsdawtah.

It'll be a family show with $20 adult tickets and free admission for kids 12 and under. The show will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets are discounted in advance online.