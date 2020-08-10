Street musicians get amped up over health order denying live tunes

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sound of street musicians in downtown Santa Barbara has, for years, been part of the random soundtrack as you walk State St. or attend the Tuesday Farmers' Market. That's why it is particularly hard on these artists to hear of a health order that restricts their art.

Some just don't get the connection between the coronavirus and their sounds.

There are a variety of ordinances and interpretations that have been discussed over the years about music, amplified sounds, disturbing the peace, blocking the sidewalk, and trespassing (if on private property.)

There's also been a lot of forgiveness in the last four months of the COVID-19 crisis.

Some people have said the music is now part of the setting they come to enjoy while dining outside.

For the most part it's been limited to one or two performers, sometimes together and sometimes apart.

Steel drums have been heard, along with saxaphones, guitars, and even a drummer using white upside down buckets.

At times, it's viewed as free speech and protected by law.

Over the weekend, some daytime musicians were notified to discontinue playing. By Sunday night several were back. One had a singer and about four people dancing in a relatively empty street.

