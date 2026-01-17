Journalists pay their respects to Lou Cannon

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) A who's who of journalists paid there respects to Lou Cannon on Saturday.

The journalist best known for his books on Ronald Reagan was a mentor to local journalists.

His beloved wife Mary, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends gathered at Our Lady of Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito.

During his eulogy his oldest son, Carl M. Cannon, quoted some of the many remembrances published from coast to coast.

He also shared a few baseball game stories from his childhood.

He said his dad was being buried wearing a Dodger tie.

And like Reagan he loved Santa Barbara County and California.

"This was the place he loved, he lived here longer than anywhere else, he had friends here, fell in love with this place when Ronald Reagan was president and he never stopped loving it."

Carl Cannon joked that his father was not a hoarder but had mountains of papers in the Summerland home he shared with Mary.

Cannon said his father's biography is slated for release in the spring.

Friends and family reminisced over photos at the Carr winery following the burial.

Cannon died in early December, following a stroke, at the age of 92.