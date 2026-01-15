Santa Maria’s Online Reporting Platform Upgraded With New Features For City Repairs & More

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The city of Santa Maria is streamlining their online community reporting platform called Neighborhood Connect.

The interface is devoted to communicating with locals about non-emergency issues.

First launched in 2023, Neighborhood Connect saw immediate, notable results, and locals who have used the platform have helped the interface improve via their feedback.

Last Friday, a newer version of the app and website was officially released, featuring faster processing times and new categories.

Locals can now use the interface in English or with direct Spanish translation.

In addition to reports merely for repair issues like potholes or broken sprinklers on city property, one new category is that locals can now report a business who sells alcohol to a minor.

Other categories also exist now to facilitate new ideas for the city’s Public Art Master Plan, as well as direct links to City Code Enforcement for issues taking place on private property.

Locals who have used the platform say there is a notable difference in response times to many reports, and that some issues are even being dealt with on a same-day basis.

Reports go directly to the most appropriate department and office, rather than being passed through the whole city administration team.

Since its initial launch two years ago, an estimated 3,000 reports from the community have been processed, handled and closed.

You can check out the platform and even report a problem after hours by clicking this link to visit the site.

