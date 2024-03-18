Skip to Content
Santa Maria unveils new online site to report non-emergency crimes 

SMPD Online Reporting System
By
Published 11:43 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria has unveiled a new online website that allows users to report non-emergency crimes to the police department.

The system is available in both English and Spanish and allows users to submit a report immediately. A tracking number is then provided, which then allows a copy of the police report to be printed for free.

The city believes the online system should improve the timeliness the police department will address select non-emergency services.

In order for a non-emergency crime to be reported in the new system, it must fit certain criteria, including:

  • It is not an emergency. 
  • The incident occurred within the Santa Maria City limits. 
  • It did not occur on a state freeway. 
  • It does not involve a motor vehicle and/or license plate theft. 
  • It does not involve theft from someone unlawfully entering your home.  
  • There are no known suspects. 
  • No firearms were involved in the incident. 

According to the city, the types of incidents that can be reported online include: 

  • Custody Order Violation 
  • Fraud and Identity Theft
  • Harassing Phone Calls – Any person who repeatedly, intending to annoy, telephones or makes contact by means of electronic communication.  For example, immediate hang-ups, obscene language, emails, text messages with no known suspects. 
  • Hit & Run – Damage caused by another vehicle in which the driver should have left information or fled the scene without stopping to provide information.
  • Lost Property - Personal property that was unintentionally left by its true owner.  For example, property left behind at an unknown location or left behind with no attempt to retrieve it. 
  • Theft– Except motor vehicles and license plates. 
  • Vandalism – Excluding graffiti, Any person who maliciously damages, destroys, or defaces another person’s property.  For example, knocking over a mailbox, spray painting a wall, or throwing a rock through a window 
  • Vehicle Burglary - Theft from an unlocked or locked vehicle 

To access the Santa Maria Police Department Online Reporting System, click here.

