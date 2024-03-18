Santa Maria unveils new online site to report non-emergency crimes 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria has unveiled a new online website that allows users to report non-emergency crimes to the police department.

The system is available in both English and Spanish and allows users to submit a report immediately. A tracking number is then provided, which then allows a copy of the police report to be printed for free.

The city believes the online system should improve the timeliness the police department will address select non-emergency services.

In order for a non-emergency crime to be reported in the new system, it must fit certain criteria, including:

It is not an emergency.

The incident occurred within the Santa Maria City limits.

It did not occur on a state freeway.

It does not involve a motor vehicle and/or license plate theft.

It does not involve theft from someone unlawfully entering your home.

There are no known suspects.

No firearms were involved in the incident.

According to the city, the types of incidents that can be reported online include:

Custody Order Violation

Fraud and Identity Theft

Harassing Phone Calls – Any person who repeatedly, intending to annoy, telephones or makes contact by means of electronic communication. For example, immediate hang-ups, obscene language, emails, text messages with no known suspects.

Hit & Run – Damage caused by another vehicle in which the driver should have left information or fled the scene without stopping to provide information.

Lost Property - Personal property that was unintentionally left by its true owner. For example, property left behind at an unknown location or left behind with no attempt to retrieve it.

Theft– Except motor vehicles and license plates.

Vandalism – Excluding graffiti, Any person who maliciously damages, destroys, or defaces another person’s property. For example, knocking over a mailbox, spray painting a wall, or throwing a rock through a window

Vehicle Burglary - Theft from an unlocked or locked vehicle

To access the Santa Maria Police Department Online Reporting System, click here.