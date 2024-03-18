Santa Maria unveils new online site to report non-emergency crimes
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria has unveiled a new online website that allows users to report non-emergency crimes to the police department.
The system is available in both English and Spanish and allows users to submit a report immediately. A tracking number is then provided, which then allows a copy of the police report to be printed for free.
The city believes the online system should improve the timeliness the police department will address select non-emergency services.
In order for a non-emergency crime to be reported in the new system, it must fit certain criteria, including:
- It is not an emergency.
- The incident occurred within the Santa Maria City limits.
- It did not occur on a state freeway.
- It does not involve a motor vehicle and/or license plate theft.
- It does not involve theft from someone unlawfully entering your home.
- There are no known suspects.
- No firearms were involved in the incident.
According to the city, the types of incidents that can be reported online include:
- Custody Order Violation
- Fraud and Identity Theft
- Harassing Phone Calls – Any person who repeatedly, intending to annoy, telephones or makes contact by means of electronic communication. For example, immediate hang-ups, obscene language, emails, text messages with no known suspects.
- Hit & Run – Damage caused by another vehicle in which the driver should have left information or fled the scene without stopping to provide information.
- Lost Property - Personal property that was unintentionally left by its true owner. For example, property left behind at an unknown location or left behind with no attempt to retrieve it.
- Theft– Except motor vehicles and license plates.
- Vandalism – Excluding graffiti, Any person who maliciously damages, destroys, or defaces another person’s property. For example, knocking over a mailbox, spray painting a wall, or throwing a rock through a window
- Vehicle Burglary - Theft from an unlocked or locked vehicle
To access the Santa Maria Police Department Online Reporting System, click here.