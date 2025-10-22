Actor Jeff Bridges Joins Supporters, Boys and Girls at the Downtown Club in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It was an enthusiastic start to the day in Santa Barbara with a rousing greeting by actor Jeff Bridges inside the Downtown Club for Boys and Girls on Canon Perdido Street.

The facility has been around since 1938 and continues to serve hundreds of kids throughout the year.

The special Fall Classic Breakfast was hosted by Downtown Club Board Chairman David Bolton and Executive Director Mark Alvarado. They welcomed community leaders, educational officials, politicians and former club members.

The event took place on the court of the newly painted gymnasium

Each person attending received an envelope to make a donation of any size to help with the funding. Among them, actor Jeff Bridges, a local resident who kicked off the fund with $50,000.

"We are so lucky to have the downtown Boys and Girls Club here in Santa Barbara they are doing such a great job supporting our youth. There is nothing more important than our kids," said Bridges.



Bridges is also the national spokesperson for the No Kid Hungry program to make sure children with financial challenges, have nutritional meals. He sat with Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps who has strongly supported the program locally, even prior to her election to the county seat.



This club offers kids year round opportunities to have a safe environment for kids doing their homework, athletics, computer learning, art, music and offers them many field trips.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)

