Morro Bay Hosts One of the Top Five Birding Festivals in the Nation

MORRO BAY, CA — Bird enthusiasts from across the nation flocked to Morro Bay last week for the annual Morro Bay Bird Festival, a celebrated event that has earned a reputation as one of the top five birding festivals in the country.

The festival, which ran from January 16 to 20, offered a blend of world-class birding and small-town hospitality. Hundreds of attendees gathered to explore one of California’s most picturesque coastal destinations and its extraordinary wildlife.

Known for drawing visitors from across the U.S., the festival showcased the natural beauty and biodiversity of San Luis Obispo County. Participants had the opportunity to spot more than 200 bird species while attending over 100 events held throughout the region.

“If you are a beginning birder, we taught the fundamentals,” said Robbie Revel, Executive Director of the festival. “It was a great place to get together with people who love nature.”

The festival didn’t just cater to birders; it also highlighted the work of several local nature charities, educating the community about other iconic regional wildlife, including sea otters, seals, and California condors.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, from guided birding walks and bay cruises to workshops on bird identification, conservation, and photography. The festival’s Community Family Day on January 18 provided free activities for all ages, including nature journaling, owl pellet dissections, live animal exhibits, and an interactive Vendor Bazaar and Marketplace.

The event also fostered a sense of connection between visitors and the local community, with 12 shops and 20 restaurants offering discounts to attendees throughout the festival.