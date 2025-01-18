Assistance League of Ventura County earns Supervisors’ Honors

VENTURA, Calif. – The Assistance League of Ventura County earned Supervisor's Honors for its charitable contributions to the community.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

During the board meeting on Jan. 14, supervisors presented a public proclamation to members of the local Assistance League, a nonprofit volunteer organization that’s served Ventura County for 75 years. The proclamation states that the Assistance League of Ventura County (ALVC) “has made outstanding contributions of community service to the County of Ventura Human Services Agency (HSA), Children and Family Services Department, Strengthening VC Families Division.”



Specifically, the ALVC has partnered with the HSA to create Care Closets across Ventura County. Care Closets provide basic-needs support to underserved families with children. In the past six months, this support has served 1,292 local families and provided more than $120,000 in supporting goods and services, according to the proclamation.



Assistance League members credit program coordinator Jaci Johnson and her staff at the HSA’s Ventura County Children and Family Services Department (VCCFS) for providing them access to local families in need of assistance who otherwise would go unserved.



“Jaci’s dedication and determination to help children and families has opened up opportunities for ALVC to contribute and expand its philanthropic programs in the county,” ALVC officials stated.



Johnson returned the praise during the board presentation, calling the Assistance League’s many dedicated volunteers “the Can-Do Club” and thanking them for their tireless service and contributions to the community.

The Care Closet is one of four philanthropic programs that ALVC supports. ALVC Care Closet serves children in out-of-home care, resource families, “fragile” families and youths aging out of the county care system. ALVC members sort and label gently used clothing as well as purchase new clothing, diapers, gift cards and necessary home goods that are delivered to the VCCFS Emergency Care Closets in Ventura and Simi Valley. County social workers have access to these items for families and children in need. In addition, ALVC works with VCCFS to supply on-site Care Closets at seven Healthy Start Schools.

For more information about the Assistance League® of Ventura County and its Care Closet program, call 805-643-2458; email office@assistanceleagueventuracounty.org; visit www.assistanceleagueventuracounty.org; or find the group on Facebook and Instagram

ALVC