Help for horses displaced by L.A. fires is coming to SLO

Published 11:55 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As the smoke clears from the Los Angeles wildfires that have destroyed and displaced so many, the needs of animals are also on people's minds.

A sizable operation of horse ranchers from multiple states is coming together in San Luis Obispo this weekend.

Angi Carelli, a horse enthusiast from southern Oregon, changed travel plans in order to collect donations of items of equestrian care like feed, saddles, shoes, and more.

A friend of Angi's and resident of SLO county is hosting a similar equestrian donation drive locally, and the two of them are joining forces.

They plan to deliver the supplies to multiple facilities in Los Angeles who are currently hosting displaced horses.

