Local agency prepares for 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake Commemoration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the infamous Santa Barbara earthquake.

A local agency called EQ25 is preparing for an all-community Quakefest State Street event this year.

The agency is made up of local organizations, nonprofits and historians.

It was created to commemorate the anniversary with events throughout the year.

Members of the agency say the earthquake is responsible for transforming Santa Barbara into the Spanish revivalist architecture of today.

Much of downtown was destroyed or damaged and 11 people were killed.

The agency hopes local groups and organizations will sign up to be a part of the city-wide event.

Events include a speakeasy party kick off event in April, and a Quakefest State Street event on June 28th.

​There will also be a commemorative event on June 29, the anniversary date.

Those interested in becoming involved or becoming a sponsor can visit eq25.org.