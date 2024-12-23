City of Santa Barbara Searches for its next Poet Laureate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In a new press release, The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announces applications for its next Poet Laureate. Considered an important community ambassador, the Poet Laureate will support the City through participation in ceremonial, educational, and cultural activities.

The City of Santa Barbara's Poet Laureate program began in 2005 in efforts to "expand the presence and accessibility of the literary arts to local communities." Applicants must be published authors who live in Santa Barbara and have a history of local community engagement, amongst other requirements.

The city's current Poet Laureate, Melinda Palacio, is set to finish her term in March 2025 as Santa Barbara's first Chicana Poet Laureate.

The chosen Poet Laureate will serve a 2025-2027 term and receive an honorarium of $2,000. Laureates are inducted during the City’s National Poetry Month in April.

Previous Poets Laureate include: Emma Trelles, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Enid Osborn, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Chryss Yost, Paul Willis, David Starkey, Perie Longo, and Barry Spacks.

Applications are opened until February 12, 2025. Find the application here.