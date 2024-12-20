Santa Maria CHP gives Christmas presents to Bonita Elementary Students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Some very happy kids received an early Christmas surprise and got their pick out of a room full of toys in Santa Maria on Friday.

Bonita Elementary School students were brought into a classroom Friday morning almost overflowing with toys of all kinds, provided by officers of Santa Maria CHP.

Each kid got to pick their favorite choice among the selection, and walk away with big smiles and a new toy to take home.

The toy drive 'CHiPs for Kids' was held at the local Walmart, and other donations were brought to the police station.

Santa Maria CHP says the community really came through, and they collected more toys than they had space to store, so an impromptu giveaway was arranged at Bonita Elementary School.

There were some toys left over, which will be donated to local shelters.

"That way, all of these toys go out into the community for Christmas. That was our goal, and I think we went beyond," says Maria Barriga with Santa Maria CHP.