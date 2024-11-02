Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announces Docent program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announced the launch of its 2025 Docent Program.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 Docent Program, with the first training session set to begin on January 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. This program offers a unique opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel while giving back to the community.

The Docent Program at SBMM welcomes people of all backgrounds, ages, and interests who are eager to support the museum’s mission. Volunteers play a vital role in assisting with exhibit interpretation, leading educational programs, helping with special events, and much more. In return, they gain invaluable skills, connect with like-minded individuals, and become part of a vibrant maritime community.

Key Program Details:

Date: Volunteer classes begin Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Ste 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

Program Overview: The 11 week training course will cover maritime history, exhibit curation, and docent responsibilities. Volunteers will be trained in guest services, education, and event support.

Requirements: Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Greg Gorga, SBMM’s Executive Director, shared his enthusiasm for the volunteer class: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our museum. They are essential to delivering exceptional experiences for visitors and helping us preserve Santa Barbara’s maritime heritage. This program allows volunteers to contribute meaningfully while also gaining unique insights into our maritime history.”

Jesse Baker-Lorelli, SBMM’s Guest Relations Manager added:

"Our docent program is an incredible chance for individuals to engage with Santa Barbara’s maritime history while making a meaningful contribution to the museum. Docents at SBMM are not just volunteers; they are the keel of our ship because they keep us moving in the right direction. We’re excited to welcome new docents to our team and to share this unique opportunity with anyone passionate about history and community service.”

Participants in the program will have access to specialized training, behind-the-scenes tours, and exclusive volunteer appreciation events. They will also be invited to monthly lectures and community programs hosted at the museum. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to contribute to SBMM’s mission to preserve and share the region’s rich maritime history.

How to Apply: Interested individuals can apply online by visiting the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s website at www.sbmm.org/volunteer or by contacting Jesse Baker-Lorelli at (805) 456-8748. Applications must be submitted by January 4, 2025, to participate in the January training session.

For more information on the Volunteer Program or to learn about the museum’s upcoming events, please visit SBMM’s website or call the museum at (805) 962-8404.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum: Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and hands-on activities, the museum inspires a love and understanding of the sea, the land, and the people of this region.