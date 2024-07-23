Friendship Center prepares summer fun for seniors in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Friendship Center is preparing a variety of opportunities to help keep seniors in need feel included this summer.

Friendship Center is an adult day program that offers supervised, person-centered activities for adults living with dementia or other cognitive challenges.

The nonprofit is making plans for Fiesta week and other activities for the next month.

In August, the nonprofit will launch its first ever Block Party to celebrate Friendship Center being apart of the Miramar neighborhood for 45 years.

Friendship Center is also hosting a free resource event for caregivers who are supporting an older or dependent adult loved one on Tuesday.

Directors of the organization believe a key component of today’s event, in addition to connecting with local resources, is getting family caregivers to connect with one another.

They're hoping to emphasize the power of peer support from someone who knows what family caregivers are going through.

The resource event is happening on Tuesday from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at the Friendship Center in Montecito.

This is the first event in South County for Caring Together Santa Barbara County, a multi agency collaborative.

Caring Together Santa Barbara County is a public awareness campaign aimed at increasing the ability of caregivers to self-identify as a “caregiver.”

Caring Together Santa Barbara County is focused on helping caregivers understand they are not alone in their caregiving efforts.

Friendship Center is located at 89 Eucalyptus Lane, SB, CA 93108

For more information, visit: https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/about-us.