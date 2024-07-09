Local grocery stores to close under new state merger

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Kroger and Albertsons released a list of 63 locations statewide that would close due to a merger between the two companies.

Among these stores are the Albertsons at 1500 N. H St. in Lompoc, the Morro Bay Albertsons at 730 Quintana Rd., the Santa Barbara Vons at 163 S. Turnpike Rd. and the Vons at 6040 Telegraph Rd.

Several have challenged the merger due to higher grocery prices and negative impacts on workers although Kroger's CEO mentioned that employees were expected to keep ties to the company in comments to Bloomberg.

Kroger also mentioned that customers would benefit from lower prices and added choices according to additional comments to Bloomberg.

Local shoppers will have to seek new options to buy groceries when stores fully close in September.