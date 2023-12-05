Hospice Light up a Life holiday events remember those who are gone in our lives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Many South Coast residents are finding a way to remember those who have passed away, as they go through the holiday season, by participating in the Hospice Light Up a Life event.

The first of four events on the South Coast took place Sunday night.

The entrance deck at the Lobero Theatre was used for the ceremony attended by more than 100 people. A special tree has been set up for the season.

It's the 40th year for this ceremony with speakers, music and community sharing.

Those wishing to buy a star or an ornament can put the name of a loved on it and have it decorate the tree for the season.

"It is a valuable thing to have the tradition to take a few moments at the beginning of the holiday season and remember all those that we miss, that we've lost and hold them in our hearts," said David Selberg the Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

The next event will be Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Montecito on the Upper Village green area. Saturday, the Carpinteria event will be at the Seal Fountain on Linden Ave. (After the Christmas parade.) Sunday, the final event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.