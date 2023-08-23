Community once again supporting local cancer patients during annual Day of Hope fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Central Coast is once again rallying around local cancer patients during today's Day of Hope fundraiser.

Now in its 10th year, the popular event raises money to help support patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

Starting at 7 a.m., dozens of volunteer teams have been stationed at various street corners and intersections in the Santa Maria Valley, as well as parts of Nipomo, Arroyo Grande and Guadalupe.

Wearing brightly colored vests, team members are selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers, with the proceeds all going to benefit patients at the cancer center.

"The greatest thing about Day of Hope is the community support," said Sue Anderson, Marian Regionall Medical Center President/CEO. "I drove all around the city this morning and almost on every corner there is a team, and just to see people give whatever they could to contribute as they're driving by, it's just really. It's an amazing community event."

About 60 teams are taking part in the event this year, which will surpass $2 million mark in total money raised since it was first held 10 years ago.

"It's incredible," said Anderson. "Think about it. One paper at a time. One dollar at a time. To raise that kind of money from our community, the support for our programs is just outstanding. I love this community."

All of the money raised before, during and after today's Day of Hope will go to support Mission Hope Cancer Center patients, specifically many of the myriad of programs and services that are provided free of charge.

"Every dollar goes directly to Mission Hope," said Anderson. "That's what is so great about this fundraiser. We've done everything from transport vans to help transport patients, to equipment that's needed, to helping individuals as they're going through their cancer journey and need a little bit of help. All of that, this money goes towards."

While the sale of newspapers ends at noon Wednesday, donations will continue to be accepted online.

To donate to the 10th Annual Day of Hope, click here.

