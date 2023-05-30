Skip to Content
Historic landmark stolen in Santa Barbara on tribal village site

The California Historical plaque for Burton Mound in Santa Barbara has been stolen.
John Palminteri
today at 3:13 pm
Published 2:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The historic landmark that dates a significant period of time in Santa Barbara for a tribal site spotted by explorers, has been stolen.

The name Burton Mound was on the plaque at Ambassador Park on Cabrillo Blvd.

The California Registered Historic Landmark No. 306 went missing May 18th.

The Santa Barbara Park department confirmed it today, and said the state is going to be notified of the loss.

Santa Barbara Police are looking into the theft and say park rangers were notified at the time the crime was discovered.

The village on the site is where the Syujtun village existed and the plaque said significant archeological evidence was located there.

The location is a rectangular lawn lined with palm trees and has not been developed in an area full of hotels and housing.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

