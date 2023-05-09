On the spot recharging rescues those in need of a boost in times of need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mike Bishop is out to reenergize those who are in transition and can not afford to have a dead or low battery. His goal is to make sure they are not stranded on the roadside.

He's fully stocked with batteries and tools to make the switch at no charge.

Bishop arrives Tuesday at the Neighborhood Navigation Center on Carrillo Street at Castillo Street and joins other providing services. This includes free showers, help with personal identification papers, food and medical care.

In the back of his SUV he pulls out electronics, cables, batteries and just enough tools to get the job done.

This not only makes sure the batteries can start a vehicle, but it prevents it from being stuck on the roadside, or becomes out of commission so long it is impounded.

At times he will run a test on a battery to see if it is losing power and needs to be replaced.

The batteries he receives are not new. They are from auto shops in town where car owners have had a replacement, and the old battery still has life in it, sometimes two or three years. Even though batteries have a life that can be three to six years, owners will replace them early. Bishop will get dead batteries and swap them with the service center's batteries that still have life in them. The auto center will still get a value for the battery core, and Bishop gets a battery that could save someone who is financially unable to buy a new one.

Bishop is a former Army mechanic and mechanics teacher. He was also the former owner of Richard's Accurate Automotive repair shop in Santa Barbara.

The work to help those in need is part of his association with Adam's Angels, a non-profit group that helps those in need with food, clothing and in this case, a reliable form of transportation.

