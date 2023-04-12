Skip to Content
Rancheros Visitadores ride will not include a Solvang parade or Mission blessing this year due to weather impacts on the route

The annual Ranchero Visitadores ride in Santa Ynez will raise money for breast cancer research but this year it will not include a parade or blessing at the Mission.
John Palminteri
The annual Ranchero Visitadores ride in Santa Ynez will raise money for breast cancer research but this year it will not include a parade or blessing at the Mission.

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - One of the more anticipated events of the year in the Santa Ynez Valley is being rerouted due to muddy trails from the intense winter rains.
The Rancheros Visitadores will not have their annual ride through the streets of Solvang, followed by the traditional kick off blessing at Mission Santa Ines.
General Manager John Balch says, however, the week of horsemanship activities, food and entertainment will take place only at the Janeway Ranch starting May 6..
The 60-mile ride with several stops, usually takes place in early May.  This year the riders will go to the event site  and stay for a full week.
The Rancheros Visitadores draws about 750 riders from 37 states. Some are from out of the country. The arrival is a spectacular site in the valley that draws thousands of people to see the procession through Solvang and over to the Mission.    
There are also several carriages full of participants.
The riders wear pink shirts and raise money for the Ridely-Tree Breast Cancer centers in Solvang and Santa Barbara.   This year, the donation is expected to be about $160,000.
The Rancheros Visitadores as a rich history in the valley dating back to 1930.

Over the years the riding group has included President Ronald Reagan, actor Clark Gable, newspaper publisher Thomas M. Storke, and  Walt Disney.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

