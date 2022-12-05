The Santa Barbara Scholarship foundation thanks donors and community leaders for supporting students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Scholarship Foundation for Santa Barbara County has thanked donors and community leaders for the help they have given to students.

It's the first time since the pandemic delayed many public events, including this one.

A special luncheon was held at the Hilton Beachfront Resort.

The foundation responds throughout the year to the community needs with a priority for students, the vulnerable populations and working families. Millions of dollars are allocated to students at several levels of higher education.

Scholarships often go to students who come from families that have never been to college before.

Many have no financial help from home.

Often without the Scholarship Foundation they would not be getting a higher education.

The organization has been around for 90 years.

Collaborations for funding, grants and other assistance have produced results with significant impacts in the county.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)