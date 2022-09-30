Skip to Content
Central Coast volunteers from American Red Cross on ground helping people impacted by Hurricane Ian

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – At least 20 volunteers from the Central California American Red Cross are on foot helping people affected by Hurricane Ian. Six of them are from the Central Coast.

The Red Cross said before the storm, a team mobilized 83 truckloads of additional cots, blankets, and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies, to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.

Volunteers said they plan on helping out for as long as people are in need; it could be months.

The Red Cross said they would need financial support to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

To help out, click here.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

