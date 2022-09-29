Bargain hunters head to the Unity Shoppe events center for big “estate-style” fundraiser sale



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bargain shoppers will be busy this weekend, going through racks of clothing and tables of donated items at the Santa Barbara Unity Shoppe events center.



It's a one-of-a-kind sale. The center has been overwhelmed by community donations.

Unity Shoppe Executive Director Angel Miller-Bevan said, "this community is so generous. They are so grateful to everyone in Santa Barbara. They have donated so many items to us that we have a little bit of an overflow and can't get it all to our thrift store."



That store is on State Street in the 1200 block, a short walk from where the special weekend sale will take place at 110 Sola St.

Unity operates year round but has been known for decades locally for its holiday telethons and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars and community leaders in the area.

All the funds from that event, on going donations and this special sale will help those in need with food and clothing, meals delivered to those who can not get out and other similar programs.

Miller-Bevan said, "we're going to open up the event center and bring all these wonderful items to sell. Just like an estate sale. "

The room is stocked with a variety of items, including housewares, collectables, clothing, office supplies, furniture and toys, at a very reduced price.

You can also make a bulk purchase. "You can fill this (shopping) bag for $20, so as much stuff as you can fit in this bag, you can take it home," said Miller-Bevan with a donated bag from Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

Some are items you rarely see at area thrift stores, including a collection of antique dolls.

This sale may be a good place to start your holiday shopping and community giving right where those in need come for help.

" (On the Chapala side) they come into the front of this building and they get groceries, essentials and clothing. And so the funding will be going to that especially since the holidays are coming and all of the funding will be supporting that free store," said Miller-Bevan.

The sale takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.