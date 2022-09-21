Day of Hope cancer fundraiser collects record-breaking $344,720 in donations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Marian Regional Medical Center, along with Mission Hope Cancer Center, announced on Wednesday morning a record-breaking amount of donations was collected during last month's Day of Hope fundraiser.

This year's event, which was held on Aug. 17, collected $344,720, breaking the old mark of $316,556 that was set last year.

The final amount was announced during the "Day of Hope Thank You Celebration," special event held for local media and participating teams.

Day of Hope is a yearly community fundraising event for Mission Hope Cancer Center. All of the proceeds collected during the event help support cancer patient assistance needs, the acquisition of new technology and equipment, and programs and services.

In addition to the announcement of the grand total raised, Wednesday's event also honored top fundraising teams.

Arroyo Grande-based Rugged Radios earned first place as the top company team, raising an all-time record $57,350.

Rancho Harvest, which has sponsored the Day of Hope since its inception, took second place with $12,507 raised, while Mission Hope Cancer Slayers was third at $6,107.

Passion For Color was the top friends and family team, bringing in $25,030. For The Pink Ribbon finished second overall with $12,265, while Team Phoebe and Madi was third at $7,753.

The best dressed team award went to Dignity Health Home Care, Hospice, Infusion, Marian

Residence TCC.

This was the ninth straight year the Day of Hope was held in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities.

A date for next year's 10th anniversary event has not been announced.