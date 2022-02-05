Santa Barbara Landing hosts its first annual “Day at the Docks”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Landing (SBL) hosted its first-ever annual "Day at the Docks" on Saturday to celebrate new ownership and renovation of its tackle shop.

Organizers said the day's events are free to the public and last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SBL, located at 301 W. Carrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.

The celebration includes events such as boat tours, fishing, raffles, kayaking, pictures with a mermaid and more.

"The entire family is invited to enjoy a ‘Day at the Docks’ to see all the exciting changes coming to Santa Barbara’s gateway to ocean adventure," said Jaime Diamond, CEO of the Santa Barbara Landing. "Come aboard our boats, visit with our crews, learn to fish, and so much more."

SBL came under new ownership on Feb. 1, 2021 -- click here for previous coverage on this.