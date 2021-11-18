San Luis Obispo students raise money for Hearst Cancer Resource Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Middle school students in San Luis Obispo donated more than $2,000 to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center at French Hospital.

7th and 8th graders at Laguna Middle School held a 'Coins for Cancer' fundraiser throughout the month of October. They then presented a $2,165 donation to the cancer center on Thursday.

The two grades competed against each other. The grade that raised the most money was rewarded with extra time at recess.

The school also held a Spirit Day where students wore pink to demonstrate how many of them had been affected by cancer. Some students had cancer ribbons painted on their faces during lunchtime.

“Currently, we are in our third year of raising funds for the Hearst Cancer Resource Center,” said Jana Mooney, a Laguna Middle School math teacher who organized the fundraiser. “Cancer is a universal experience that touches each of our lives in one way or another. At our lunchtime event, a young boy came to me and asked if I could paint a pink ribbon on his face in memory of his mom who had recently passed away from breast cancer. Giving back to local cancer patients and providing a place for students to come together through a journey of self-discovery and connection was so rewarding.”

The Hearst Cancer Resource Center provides free care to cancer patients and their families by offering support and education services to help people manage treatment.

“We are incredibly grateful for the donation to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center from the Laguna Middle School students,” said Hearst Cancer Resource Center Director Shannon D’Acquisto. “These students will one day be our doctors, nurses, and advocates, and it is inspiring to see how engaged and dedicated they are already to their local communities.”

