Annual Relay For Life event returns to Central Coast in October

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A very special and annual community event in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo Counties is coming back.

Relay For Life is an annual event hosted by the American Cancer Society.

Proceeds go to help local efforts to support cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Like everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes for the annual Relay For Life event.

Stadium 805, formerly known as the Santa Maria Speedway, will again host this year's event on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers are urging the public, especially cancer survivors, to show up, participate and support this year's event.

"What we're finding is the survivors have been needing this, they need that support that happens at these events", said Relay For Life organizer Heidi Gavlak. "There is no time like the present for hope, and that's what this really brings is that feeling of hope. We're all in this together, we're one great community of cancer fighters and so that's our need for the Santa Maria Relay."

This year's Relay For Life event will include the traditional and emotional Luminaria candlelight ceremony for cancer victims and survivors.

If you can't make it to the event this year, donations are welcome online, over the phone or in person at your local American Cancer Society office.