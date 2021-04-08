Atascadero Fire receives drill driver donations from Republican Women Federated

Community

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services is thanking Atascadero Republican Women Federated for generously donating two drill driver sets to their team.

Republican Women Federated contacted the fire department saying they wanted to honor and thank local firefighters by donating something that could improve their station life and make day-to-day operations easier.

On Wednesday, the Republican Women presented firefighters a Milwaukee 18 Volt Driver / Driver Combo set for each of their two stations. The sets are valued at over $800 each.

Crews said they plan to use these drill drivers to replace the obsolete tools they currently use to fix, modify and build projects around the fire station.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services appreciates their support and is very grateful for their outstanding generosity!