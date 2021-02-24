Matching grant drive launched to fund education help for struggling students

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The United Boys & Girls Club has launched a fundraising drive to help struggling students with additional learning sessions on weekends at the clubs from Lompoc to Carpinteria.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Baker says philanthropist Virgil Elings is providing the seed money of $500,000 as part of a matching fundraising drive that will continue through this year.

The funds will cover Saturday learning center programs to help students who have fallen behind on their grades. It expected to assist them in their weekday learning, especially in areas of reading and math.

A recent report shows grades have fallen for many students while they have been learning via remote sessions.

Baker says he has requested help from volunteers including student teachers, retired teachers, and community members to be part of the learning sessions for two hours each Saturday.

The students will also get a free healthy lunch.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs have locations in Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang, Goleta. Santa Barbara Westside, Santa Barbara Downtown and Carpinteria.

The first club to organize a Saturday session so far is in Carpinteria.

All of the clubs have a strict sanitation and separation program for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

