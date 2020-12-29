Goleta’s Old Town Coffee is brewing love for local businesses

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - Even before the pandemic, Old Town Coffee in Goleta has been serving both customers and the community.

The Hollister Avenue coffee shop has put a spotlight on other local businesses by selling their products to coffee-seeking customers.

Along with sourcing coffee locally, the shop has also featured board games and puzzles from Santa Barbara's Game Seeker, doughnuts from Hook & Press, and more.

The community support has been even more crucial in 2020, with the pandemic hitting small businesses hard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.