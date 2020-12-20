Santa Maria man holds classic car show, toy giveaway to help those in need

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria man stepped up on Saturday to help those in need within his community.

Jesus Santiago organized his first ever classic car show and holiday toy giveaway in partnership with the Salvation Army.

Santiago set up a drive-thru lane in the parking lot on Cook Street to allow for contact-less participation.

He said he hopes to make the event bigger and better next year.

"I grew up in this community, I'm from this community, born and raised in Santa Maria, grew up right down the street here," said Santiago. "And my thing is no child should go without opening a present on Christmas Day, or having a nice Christmas meal."

Santiago said he hopes his "pay it forward" spirit continues to spread in Santa Maria throughout the holiday season and these trying times of COVID-19.