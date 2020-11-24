Pianos on State Street appear virtually with multiple Santa Barbara performances

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Pianos on State Street art and music presentation may be invisible when you stroll down the center of Santa Barbara's downtown, but it's also where it comes to life.

On several block the street has spray panted keyboards on the asphalt. Next to them is a QR code you show to your phone and it links you to this year's presentation guide.

The Community Arts Workshop had a special weekend for artists to paint the classic pianos with unique designs. From there they were moved to locations for filming.

Now, some of the shows are posted on line and others are rolling out in the next few days.

They include the Piano Boys, Zach Gill. Gil Rosas, Michael Mortilla, and several others.

The venues include the Santa Barbara Bowl, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, SOHO, and the Community Arts Workshop headquarters.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

