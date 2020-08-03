Junior Spirit of Fiesta says it is a year she ‘will never forget’

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2020 Junior Spirit of Fiesta, Alexandra Nocker recalls dancing at three years old, and it only took a couple of years before she was ready for the big stage.



"My first Fiesta dancing was when I was five or six. I just really fell in love in the dance the first time that I did it. It just was I know that I wanted to do it for a very long time, " said Nocker.

With modern technology she has has quickly gone far beyond the local stages.



" I really enjoy bringing joy to the community so I am really honored to serve this title this year," said Nocker. "We get to bring Fiesta not just to the community but all over the world. I have family that is on the East coast and they are able to watch my performances and I have family in Germany and London which I find is very amazing."

It's taken hours of dedication at the Zermeno Dance Academy to perfect her moves.

When the dancing shoes are off, Alexandra has picked up the violin, played the piano and goes surfing.



These days it's all about Fiesta and this year she's learned four dances.

"One for my audition, two group dances and I've already been working on my Pequena dance so I have learned four dances and I go to the studio four hours a week," said Nocker.

After learning the dances she gets the traditional performance elements down including that flamenco look.

"We talk about facials all the time and just smiling and some parts that are really strong so you kind of have to have an attitude face. I do that when I am performing," she said.



In a year of despair for many who are dealing with the COVID-19 concerns, comes just the uplifting spirit that's very much needed.



"I am really grateful to be chosen especially this year and I will never forget this year especially with all that is going on. This is a memory I will never forget," said Nocker.

