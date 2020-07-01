Fireworks booth sales to assist South SLO County business recovery efforts

Community

GROVER BEACH, Calif -- The South County Chambers of Commerce is once again selling safe-and-sane fireworks this year.

It continues a tradition for the local organization that dates back about 10 years.

However, this year, all of the profits from the sales are going to be directed towards something different.

All of the profits will now benefit local business recovery efforts, to help out places struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, profits were directly towards the popular Stone Soup Music Festival that is held each August in Grover Beach's Ramona Garden Park.

Like most large-scale gatherings this year, the festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

With fireworks sales still allowed, the Chambers of Commerce decided the fundraiser should assist some of the businesses that make up its membership.

Since Sunday, the fireworks stand has been a busy place at its location in the Vons parking lot, at the busy corner of Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard.

The Chambers of Commerce is encouraging all customers to take a picture in front of the #love4local sign it has place on the stand.