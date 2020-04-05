Local soup kitchen donates gallons of soup to Cottage Hospital medical staff

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A local soup kitchen is helping to feed medical staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital during the COVID-19 health emergency.

On Sunday, Organic Soup Kitchen donated forty 24-ounce containers of soup or about seven-and-a-half gallons of soup. This was the second time during this health emergency that Organic Soup Kitchen has made a donation to Cottage Hospital.

Sunday’s delivery is just a part of the total ninety gallons of soup that will be delivered to Cottage Hospital this week. Organic Soup Kitchen's CEO Andrea Carrorrio said their deliveries are to help medical workers worry about one less thing during this health emergency.

“They go through hell," said Carrorrio. "So if they can get some nourishment and some food on their shift, it’s great. Anything will help with that. Especially with this pandemic that they are going through and influx of clients that they have.”

The soups were individually wrapped and factory sealed. Organic Soup Kitchen plans to make two more deliveries later this week to Cottage Hospital.