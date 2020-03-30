Ventura bakery hosting live baking tutorials amid coronavirus pandemic

Community

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura bakery is using social media to reach its customers even while the business is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sugar Lab Bake Shop, which is located along Telegraph Road, closed earlier this month in order to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus.

Now, with more families staying at home and looking for ways to pass the time, the Sugar Lab's owner is getting creative and hosting live baking tutorials on the bakery's social media pages.

"We've been closed since March 21, and I know people are missing our treats. I want to provide a way for them to enjoy our baked goods without risk," said Ali Kenis, the owner of Sugar Lab Bake Shop. "I'm not getting any sales with it, but it reminds my customers that we are here and that we will be back and ready for them as soon as we can open."

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., Kenis will host a live tutorial on baking fudge brownies. She'll walk viewers through the steps on Instagram. The bakery already posted a list of ingredients people will need if they'd like to follow along.

"This is a way for me to give something to my customers in a fun, interactive setting. I also teach classes at the bakery, so this is a way for me to still do that," said Kenis.

Kenis says she decided to close the bakery shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom issued his statewide shelter-at-home order.

"While we could stay open for pick-up or deliveries, we made the decision to close so we could do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Being open would mean our staff would be potentially at risk during supply runs or deliveries," said Kenis.

Kenis hopes to host the live tutorials at least once a week. She says she'll announce plans for future tutorials on the bakery's Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as through their email list.

