Disaster loan outreach center opens in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center this morning in Orcutt.

The temporary center is located at the Orcutt Union School District and is a place where businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters can receive one-on-one assistance with the disaster loan program and disaster loan applications.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Federal relief is only available for any damage sustained during the time period in late December to late January that was declared as a major disaster by President Biden. Any damage sustained during the most recent storms this month is not eligible.

