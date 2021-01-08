Figueroa Mountain Brewing asking customers to postpone “Dry January” to help boost sales during pandemic

Business Matters

BUELLTON, Calif. -- Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is asking customers to either postpone or skip "Dry January" this year in an effort to help boost sales during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Buellton-based company posted the message to its social media.

It said, "Many breweries, wineries, bars, and restaurants are in dire need of your consumption. We ask that you postpone or skip the Dry January. Instead you could ride a bike to pickup your order, exercise and a reward!"

Dry January is an annual effort many people take at the start of a new year to avoid alcohol consumption for a month.

For some, it's a way to "detox" following the holidays, a time where many people drink alcohol more frequently than they usually do.

For others, they simply want to begin the new year by taking a healther approach to their lifestyle, and choose to abstain from alcohol.

Like many other businesses, Figueroa Mountain has been hard hit by the pandemic.

With bars closed and restaurants reduced to takeout services only, it has severely cut into sales.

To help it navigate through the pandemic, the company is hoping customers will support it through the difficult period and continue to purchase its products.