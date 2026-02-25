Amur Leopard Demonstration Brings Regional Wildlife Experts to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting top animal care teams Wednesday for a hands-on workshop dedicated to advancing animal welfare.

Experts from the Los Angeles Zoo, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and The Living Desert are coming together to share science-based strategies that improve care across the region.

Tamur, an Amur leopard, will take center stage with a live enrichment demonstration designed to engage his natural hunting instincts.

The event highlights a growing regional effort to exchange knowledge, tools, and techniques that strengthen animal welfare in Southern and Central California zoos

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.